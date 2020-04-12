2 hours ago

It seems much has not been done Ghanaians yet. After the government them free water and electricity, it has emerged the West Africa nation will also in the coming week, be provided with no charges on calls and internet.

This comes after the telecommunication networks in Ghana resolved to provide free data and free calls to provide some relief to their customers in the course of the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to reports, Kenneth Ashigbey, the chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications has confirmed the telecommunications readiness to role out interceding packages.

This intervention according to sources available to Mynewsghana.net reveals that the telecoms have decided to absorb all data cost related to visiting websites which provides meaningful information about the novel coronavirus(COVID-19) awareness and safety measures.

Visiting websites like Ghana health service, Ministry of Information and more government coronavirus related websites will be cost-free.

This intervention is to cut across every telecommunication networks in Ghana.