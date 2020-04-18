1 hour ago

Ghanaian star, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has donated Covid-19 relief items to his compatriots living in the city of Udine in Italy where he has spent most of his playing days.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winning midfielder donated several items including packs of spaghetti, pasta, bags of Italian and perfume rice, assorted drinks, crates of beer, boxes of oil, and many others.

With Italy among the most hit countries in terms of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Badu’s gesture will be huge relief intervention for Ghanaians in the region.

The relief items were donated through Aseda Association, a welfare Association of Ghanaians and some foreign nationals based in Udine.

The move by the Black Stars midfielder is to help the Ghanaian nationals and the other foreign nationals to get relief through this difficult period.

President of Aseda Association, Mr. Kofi Amponsah received the items and shared them to the people on behalf of Agyemang Badu. He expressed appreciation and stressed that it will go a long way to help the beneficiaries.

“This donation will go a long way to help ease the pressure on us, the lockdown has affected many of us, and we could see from the faces of the families that received the gifts.

“We are so grateful to Agyeman Badu, and wish him very well in his playing career, he’s been a blessing to us”, Mr. Amponsah shared.