Ghana's COVID-19 case count is now 2,074, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of recoveries has increased to 212 with 17 deaths.

This adds 403 new positive cases since the Ministry's last update on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

There has also been an additional 24 recoveries and one (1) more death.

Below is the Regional Breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 1,795

Ashanti Region - 99

Eastern Region - 70

Central Region - 21

Oti Region - 19

Upper East Region - 19

Volta Region - 16

Northern Region - 13

Upper West Region - 10

Western Region - 9

North East Region - 2

Western North Region - 1

Savannah Region - 0

Bono Region - 0

Ahafo Region - 0

Bono East Region - 0