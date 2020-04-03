2 hours ago

Ghanaian international, Isaac Twum has suffered a massive setback on his bank balances after his Norwegian club IK Start slashed 75% of the wages of their players.

Twum, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2017 WAFU cup of nations after leading the Black Stars B to lift the trophy, will now see his salary slashed down due to the deadly coronavirus.

The pandemic has brought major football activities to a halt for nearly a month now and the financial implications are beginning to hit.

It is still uncertain if the 2019-20 season will continue or be brought to a halt, but it is clearly making clubs take drastic decisions.

In an interview with Bryt FM, the former Black Stars B midfielder said, “My club has decided to reduce our salary by 75%. Just yesterday, I received a message from our management that our wages will be cut down due to lack of football activities”

“It is not easy at all but it has to happen that way because we’ve been off following the outbreak of the disease. In fact, the disease has caused a lot of havoc in the world, so we pray we get rid of it so we can continue with our activities.

‘This salary cut will put a lot of pressure on we the players because we also have people to take care of back home,” he averred.

In Ghana, however, the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has warned club to desist from slashing player salaries.