Ghana's preparations to host the 2023 African Games- Africa's flagship multi sport event, is still on course despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar, forcing the postponement of major sporting events around the world, but the 2023 African Games will go ahead as planned, according to Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

Ghana overcame North African nation Egypt in the bid to host the African Games (formerly known as the All Africa Games) which is held every four years.

The West African nation has since been preparing in earnest for the competition, with the Kumasi Stadium and Sekondi Stadium both closed down for major renovation works.

At a press briefing on Wednesday June 3, 2020, Honorable Isaac Asiamah disclosed that plans for hosting the multi-sport event have not been affected by COVID-19.

“Notwithstanding the negative effect of the COVID on the global sporting programmes, I’m happy to announce that Ghana’s preparations to host the 2023 Africa Games is on course. So far, there has been no indication of a postponement [of the games].”Asiamah said.