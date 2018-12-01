2 hours ago

General Overseer of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has appealed to Ghanaians to take the national prayer and fasting seriously against the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, the renowned man of God said, at this point, the only thing we can depend on is God.

He told Kwabena Agyapong that countries such as the United States, China, Italy and others with strong health systems, economies had been hit hardest by the deadly coronavirus.

He encouraged Ghanaians to also adhere to the safety protocols aside from the prayers to ensure the virus does not spread.

”What we need now is God. Our only hope now is to pray whiles we adhere to the safety measures in place. The wealthy countries such as the United States, China, Italy and others are unable to manage the situation. Ghana will have difficulties should we be hit like the others and so, we have to pray and ask God to intervene. We have to prayers seriously,” he admonished.

On his part, the Founder of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, emphasised the need for the public to adhere strictly to the safety measures.

He asked Ghanaians to eschew fears but trust in Ghana, pray and ask him to protect the country.

He was hopeful with prayer, God will intervene.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, in adding his voice asked Ghanaians to continue to support the president in prayers.

He said the church in Ghana would continue to offer prayers but asked the public to adhere to the measures in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Current Update

As of Wednesday morning, March 25 2020, a total of sixty-eight (68) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. Sixty-six (66) of these confirmed cases are being managed in isolation.

The sudden spike in case incidence is as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travelers entering Ghana, as directed by the president. Overall, 30 of the 68 cases have been reported in the general population with the remaining 38 cases among persons currently under mandatory quarantine. As of 24 March, total of 1,030 persons are under mandatory quarantine; samples from 863 of them have been tested and 38 confirmed positive.

Majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationalities namely: Norway, Lebanon, China and UK.

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

A total of 826 contacts have been enlisted and being tracked. Nineteen (19) people have completed the 14 days of mandatory follow up.