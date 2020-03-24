51 minutes ago

A DNA Expert and a virologist, Dr. Kenneth Frimpong has asked the government to adhere to the call by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) for a total shutdown for two weeks.

He says it will be in the best interest of the country as the government tries to contain the spread of Covid 19.

Speaking on Okay Fm’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that refusal by the government to adhere to the call may endanger Ghanaians and also, make the work of health professionals difficult.

Experts need to do proper contact tracing and quarantine but until the country is locked down, that cannot be done.

It may also increase the spread as the spread has taken a community trend.

Just like other countries who are serious about fighting the disease, the safety control measures are not enough, the government should put stringent measures in place to ensure that the virus is contained and not spread further.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has recommended the mass testing of people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the surest way to pick out possible cases early.

To be able to do that effectively, the institute, which is at the forefront of testing for the COVID-19, called for a lockdown on human movement as a proactive solution to the escalation of the community spread of the COVID-19.

Consequently, it called for a total shutdown of the biggest public bus system in the country, “trotro”, as a critical measure because that system was a major conduit for accelerating the community spread, as it was difficult to even reduce numbers on board the buses for social (physical) distancing.

Source: peacefmonline