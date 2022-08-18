3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo says the government’s decision to seek support from the International Monetary Fund was due to the hardship that COVID-19 brought.

The President says other steps will be taken to deal with the unacceptable depreciation of the cedi while working to ensure the abundance of food.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the government’s decision to go to the International Monetary Fund is also a short-term move to ensure the economy is back on its feet.

The President says his government is working assiduously to ensure that the high inflation rate which has affected food and other items is brought to the barest minimum.

On the issues of industrial transformation of the economy, Nana Akufo-Addo, indicated that the digitalisation of the economy holds the key to transforming the economy, hence urging Ghanaians to embrace the exercise.

Speaking to Citi News at the 12th biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Winneba President Akufo-Addo urged the leadership of the Christendom to repose confidence in his government to change the fortunes of the country.

“I am fully aware that these are difficult times. The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown their hands in despair. We are determined to bring relief to Ghanaians. The approach to the IMF is important since it will boost the economy. Other steps will be taken in protecting other sectors of the economy.”

Source: citifmonline