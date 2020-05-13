56 minutes ago

Ghana won the rights to host the 2023 African Games in 2019 but preparations for the tournament has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Perry Okudzeto who says works on stadium rehabilitation has been curtailed.

Renovation works has began on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium,Essipong Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.

Works on the various renovation works had to be halted due to the restrictions on movement that was announced by the President some weeks ago.

In an interview with Happy Fm, the Minister disclosed the devastating effect the disease has had on preparations for the 2023 African Games.

“Coronavirus has affected us greatly in our preparations for the 2023 African games. It has prevented us from doing certain things. We are still pushing and finding ways to push the contractors to finish some of the projects and renovation work, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM via Zoom.

He added that timelines given for the completion of the 10-multipurpose sports centres will not be met.

“The construction of the Multipurpose Sports Centres can’t be completed in July as planned because the workers are not working anymore due to the pandemic” he added.