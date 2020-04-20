2 hours ago

There is no disputing the fact that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has hit the creative industry the world over as most events have been cancelled or postponed. One person who is counting his loses is veteran Gospel musician Yaw Sarpong.

He has had to put all his engagements on hold because of the ban on social gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Many people engage Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo Band for funerals, parties, engagements and other such events but as things stand now, we cannot perform anywhere.

“As I speak to you, about four people have made advance payments to me for their events so what am I supposed to do?

According to Yaw Sarpong, most of the dates have fallen under the lockdown period so there is no way he can fulfil them, especially when the President has called off all social gatherings.

“I have a very big funeral to perform at on May 9 so I am praying that things would have normalised by then so we can go ahead and perform,” he told Graphic Showbiz last Tuesday, April 14.

“For those whose money I have taken in advance and the events didn’t come off, I don’t really know what I am going to do now.

"It is a very difficult situation for me. I just hope everything comes back to normal so we can go about our businesses,” he said.

Aside the engagements, Yaw Sarpong added that he released a collaboration with Sarkodie recently titled Ahobrase3 and the song was trending so they planned to launch it officially but that was not to be.

“There is no way we can do that now because of the President’s directive of no social gathering; we have to put that on hold for now till God knows when”, he said.

Yaw Sarpong used the opportunity to advise everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures that have been outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service.

“Please wash your hands with soap under running water, practise social distancing, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers, cover your mouth when you cough and your nose when you sneeze and most importantly, stay at home,” he said.

“I believe when we all adhere to these precautionary measures, it will reduce the spread of the virus and eventually eradicate it completely so that we all go back to our usual schedules and lives,” he stated.

Yaw Sarpong has been in the gospel music industry for four decades. Together with his Asomafo band, they have performed at high profile events in Ghana and across the world.

He took a break to see to his health challenges and bounced back early this year with a collaboration with Sarkodie titled Ahobrase3.