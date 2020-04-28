3 hours ago

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have denied reports circulating in the media indicating that the club has agreed to cut salaries of their players due to the effect of the coronavirus on the financial standing of the club.

Multiple media reports in Ghana last week indicated that, several local clubs including Hearts of Oak have imposed salary cuts on player in order to mitigate the effect of effect of Covid-19 on their financial books.

However, the Phobians denied the reports and stated that any such decision, if taken, will not be made public.

In a statement released on social media, Hearts said that they have “not determined any salary cut for our players.”

“Any decision will be done internally and professionally with our players,” the statement added.

The almost global suspension of football has put a number of clubs in a precarious financial position, with some even on the verge of collapse.

Players of some clubs in England, Spain, Germany and Italy, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have accepted pay cuts while others have agreed to have their salaries deferred until after the crisis is dealt with.

In Ghana, the local league has been on halt since the President, Nana Akufo-Addo placed a ban on all public gatherings, including football activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President recently extended the ban by two weeks with 1,550 cases confirmed and 11 deaths so far recorded in the West African country.

Some Ghanaian clubs are feeling the financial pinch as well with a few of them making major cuts to their playing squad.

One of the country’s most successful clubs, Asante Kotoko also recently admitted that their finances have taken a hit from the freeze but players have were reported to have rejected salary cut proposals laid before them by management.