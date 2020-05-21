32 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak Newboy, Abednego Tetteh has revealed that he is distributing Phobia-customized face masks to fans of the club in his native Ashaiman.

The former Bechem United goal machine took to his Social Media timeline to announced his decision to share customized Hearts of Oak face masks.

Several Ghanaian footballers have donated items to their native hometowns, hospitals and frontline workers helping in the fight against the Coronavirus.

According to Tetteh, his decision to giveaway free customized face masks of his club comes following the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in the West African country.

"I'm a graphic designer despite being a footballer. I opted to design a customized face masks of Hearts of Oak and share it to football fans on all my social Media accounts" Tetteh was quoted to have told Kickgh in an interview.

"I'll start the giveaways on Facebook. Twitter and Instagram will be next.

"We can't play football without the fans. We need everyone to be healthy to watch our games when football resumes", he concluded.

Tetteh joined Hearts of Oak on free transfer earlier this year and signed a three-year deal with the Accra based club after a fruitful negotiations a fortnight ago.

His debut for the Capital-based outfit delayed following the late arrival of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC)

Tetteh was a member of the Bechem United squad that clinched the 2016 MTN FA Cup before leaving to join Al Hilal in Sudan

He has also featured for Real Kashmir and had last stint with TRAU FC in India