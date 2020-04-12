1 hour ago

The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world with ferocious force collapsing virtually everything in its wake.

It started from the East with China and most Asian countries suffering from the pandemic but now Europe has become the epicenter with Italy, Spain, France and USA suffering a lot.

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah who plays in Spain has seen first hand the debilitating damage the virus is causing to persons.

It has devoured families with most people losing their loved ones to the pandemic .

Spain has recorded 166,000 cases with over 17,000 deaths while 62,000 have recovered.

"It is very serious, you see every day on the news that many people have been affected and between 500 and 1,000,'' he told Tv3's Juliet Bawuah in an interview.

''I don't even feel comfortable talking about it because it is scary.

"I've never seen anything like this before, that people die like flies on a daily basis, it's very dangerous right now.''

Yeboah reveals that when he talks to his family back home he feels 'fear' in their voices.

''I am also concerned about them, there have been cases in Ghana and some deaths. It's sad,'' he added.

Yeboah says he tries to stay strong and give advice to his family based on his experience in Spain.

"I tell them to wear a mask wherever they go and to try to wash their hands very frequently."he said