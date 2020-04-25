54 minutes ago

The defender launched a kitty to help the hospitals in Strasbourg. He talks about this initiative and the conditions for a resumption of Ligue 1.

Like many athletes, like Mathieu Bodmer, Alexander Djiku decided to invest. Three days ago, the 25-year-old defender launched a solidarity kitty to "come to the aid of university hospitals in Strasbourg in the search for a vaccine" against Covid-19. A project he has agreed to discuss with Goal, also giving his opinion on the conditions for resuming training on May 11.

Why did you decide to launch this solidarity kitty helping the Strasbourg hospitals?

Alexander Djiku: I talked about it with my family and loved ones. I wanted to make my contribution to the building with this personal project, even if we are already involved with the club. The Grand-Est is the most affected region (with the Île-de-France, editor's note). We had to help, clearly! Many people have allowed the purchase of masks and equipment. I wanted to focus on researching the vaccine. This virus is the source of the problem and if we can stop it, everyone will be happy. Did you feel helpless until then?

I wanted to be active. Especially since we footballers are privileged. We can really bring something good, everyone with their means.

How is the situation in the Grand-Est at the moment?

It took very quickly. Hospitals were quickly saturated. There was really a shortage of medical equipment ... In the newspapers, I read that there was less pressure on the nursing staff now, but there are still many sick people in hospitals. We are on the right track and we must not let go. How many funds have already been raised thanks to your kitty?

We created it three days ago. Here we are at 2,500 euros. Everyone puts their stone to the building. And that's what I want to highlight. Everyone gives what they have. It is not only footballers or those who earn a lot of money who can help hospitals and the poor. There are no small sums.

Do you have the feeling that athletes are investing enough today?

I repeat, but we are privileged in terms of our salaries and our reputation. On the networks, we can call for everyone's solidarity, and I see that many of us are involved. Each in his own way, with the amount he wishes to put to help stop the spread of this virus. We often talk about wages right now. What is the situation for you at RC Strasbourg?

We went into partial unemployment about two weeks ago. Many clubs have done so because they are in economic difficulty. With us, everyone understands. We all went in the same direction, for us, for the club and for the future. You shouldn't be selfish. The Ministry of Sports is in favor of resuming training on May 11. Does that sound reasonable to you?

The competitor that I am will tell you yes. Because it is obvious that I want to go back and play soccer. It's my job and I love it too much. But the problem is that today we have too little information on the epidemic. Everyone goes with their prognosis, but the truth is that we do not know ... If we resume, there will have to be no risk. What is the club's message on this subject? Are you prepared for this resumption?

We are still in the dark ... We continue the video sessions to keep up with the physical level. Two groups have been set up. One in the morning at 11 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. Our physical trainers give the instructions and we train together for 1h or 1h30. There is cardio, muscle exercises. It's a good compromise, but for the recovery, like everyone else, we are waiting to know what will happen. It will depend on health conditions. We will see if they are better or not.