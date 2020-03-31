2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo's Health Advisor, Dr Nsiah Asare has indicated that many Ghanaians did not understand the President’s call last Friday when he partially locked down some parts of the country.

He described as sad when he saw a video of crowded people at the Agbogbloshie market engaging in business after the President had announced to lockdown municipalities in Greater Accra, Tema, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa on March 30.

Speaking on Okay FM's ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, Dr. Nsiah Asare reminded Ghanaians that the purpose of the President’s declaration is to promote social distancing as that will reduce the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

“I became sad when I saw a video after the President had announced the partial lockdown; a lot of Ghanaians did not understand it and therefore crowded at the Agbogbloshie market. There was no social distancing at the market place,” he said.

He reiterated that the restricted movement announced by President Akufo-Addo will not allow a lot of people to go out as Ghanaians have now learnt not to get too close to people when talking to them.

He was of the view that if Ghanaians comply with the restricted movement given by the President, the COVID-19 Medical Team will be able to work effectively to reduce the spread and then contain the disease in the country.

He, therefore, announced that Noguchi Memorial Institute and the medical team have enough equipment to test people in the restricted areas who have contacted people who have tested positive for the COVID-19.

He added that there will be mandatory testing in the partial lockdown areas to capture all those who have had an encounter with those who have tested positive.

“We want people who are in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi, the epicentres, to stay at home; we want to take advantage to contact those who have had an encounter with those who have tested positive. We will come around to do contact-tracing and test all of them whether they are showing signs of the COVID-19 or not,” he indicated.

To him, the idea should have been to test everybody in the restricted areas as it is being done in the United Kingdom but the means to test everyone is not there, hence, limiting it to only those who have been in contact with those who have tested positive in the restricted areas.

Source: peacefmonline