2 hours ago

Ghana and Inter Milan star, Kwadwo Asamoah has added his voice to the growing number of sportsmen and women who are sharing tips and advice on staying healthy and safe in the wake of the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.

The disease has affected the world and Ghana has had its share of cases with the number currently at 52 cases with 2 deaths.

Ghanaian sporting personalities like the Black Stars head coach C.K. Akonnor and some players like Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew have given their take on the disease and what Ghanaians should do to stop it from growing into thousands of cases.

In an interview with Citi Sports on Tuesday, Asamoah asked Ghanaians to adhere to the measures and directives being prescribed by health authorities in the country.

“The threat of the Coronavirus is real and it is no respecter of persons. I urge all Ghanaians to follow rules and regulations and I want them to listen to the President and our doctors.

"Wash your hands often and use the sanitizers. Avoid touching your face and avoid crowded places. Let us avoid handshakes, kisses and hugs.

"I know this is tough for us as Ghanaians since we respect handshakes a lot. However, this is a difficult time and we need to understand these measures and stay safe.”

Asamoah’s season with Inter Milan has come to a halt due to the suspension of all football activities in Italy due to Coronavirus and he outlined just how much things had changed for him and all the other footballers who plied their trade in the country which had become most affected in Europe and the world at large.

“Football in Italy has been greatly affected. All games and training sessions have been put on hold. The absence of football is very stressful but the most important thing now is safety.

Inter Milan has provided masks and sanitizers and they have given us the players measures to follow and our daily workouts come in via videos and WhatsApp messages. We are on break now and we really do not know when we will resume.”

Before the suspension of football in Italy, Asamoah’s Inter Milan were 3rd on the Serie A table on 54 points.

Credit: Citi Sports