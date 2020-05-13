18 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, has revealed that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of its stimulus package to athletes has extended all scholarship programs that were supposed to end this year to next year before the Olympic Games.

This means that the twelve(12) Ghanaians athletes that are currently on the IOC scholarship program for the year 2020 will continue to enjoy the package till next year.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah made this revelations on Happy FM’s online panel discussion program to discuss the Effects of the Covid-19 on Ghana’s Sports Industry.

The experienced sports administrator also explained that the IOC has not released any funds to its member associations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But instead, the Olympics world governing body has rather extended all scholarship programs set to end this year to next year thus athletes will continue to enjoy the benefits till next year.

“For now, the IOC hasn’t sent any money to the various member associations for the athletes. What the IOC has done is to extend all scholarship programmes of athletes to 2021,’’ Mr. Nunoo Mensah explained.

“The Association of National Olympic Committees is also ready to fund athletes of member associations who have qualified for the Olympic Games,’’ he added.