Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has assured Ghanaians of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

His assurance is to eliminate all fears and controversies regarding the vaccines.

Some Ghanaians have given various reasons why they won't want go for the inoculation.

Among the reasons is the vaccines are intended to depopulate the African continent while others also have a belief the vaccine will cause dangerous side effects like infertility and erectile dysfunction.

The Government of Ghana is said to be making preparations for 42 million doses of the vaccines to get the citizenry vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease.

Dr. Okoe Boye, speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', says the vaccines are very safe and that there is no cause for alarm.

According to him, the vaccine have been developed to only protect the recipients and not to cause harm to their health.

"Safety is assured meaning you have everything to benefit from the vaccine and nothing to lose. We have a principle in medicine they call the principle of 'Do No Harm'. If you don't come to add anything to the person, you take away anything," he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard the rumors and believed should a lot of the citizens take the vaccine, the disease will no longer exist in the country.