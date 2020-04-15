17 minutes ago

The Managing Director of T.T. Brothers Limited, Mr Isaac Tetteh says it’s now time to unite and work towards finding lasting solution to the untold hardships brought upon the country by the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic rather than engaging in fault finding ventures.

According to him, government’s efforts backed by the security services including the health service workers deserve commendation not condemnation owing to the magnitude of challenges at hand in the fight against COVID-19 across the country.

“It’s not a good time now and it’s not a time to blame others or judge others whether they are doing well or not but rather a time for us all to come together and concentrate to make sure we find lasting solution to the problems brought upon us by the coronavirus pandemic”, he stressed.

The benevolent MD of the giant distributor of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages company in the country, Mr Isaac Tetteh popularly known as ‘Uncle ‘T’ disclose this in an interview on the sidelines of a donation exercise conducted by his outfit at the Tema SOS Children’s Village on Easter Monday.

The items which included 30 bags of rice, 4 boxes of cooking oil, 15 cartons of soft drinks and 20 boxes of hand sanitizers, according to Uncle ‘T’ were to put smiles on the faces of the persons, some whom were orphaned, giving an assurance that he would continue to support them especially in hard times like this.

The Alternative Care Coordinator of the Tema SOS Children’s Village, Mr Eric Duodu, who received the items on behalf of the village, thanked the company for the gesture and expressed the hope that other benevolent organizations would emulate T.T. Brothers Limited

This is the 17th successive year that the company has made such a donation to the orphanage during Easter period.

Ghana has currently confirmed 636 cases of coronavirus, still rising with 8 deaths amid fears that the disease could escalate and cause more fatalities in the country if care is not taken. Despite the 3 weeks lockdown period declared by the President to contain the spread of the virus, it appears the move is not yielding any positive results.

But commenting on the 3 weeks partial lockdown directives by the government which is likely to see extension in the following weeks, Mr Tetteh averred that all Ghanaians should have faith in the government, adding “because he’s doing that for our own safety to ensure we come out very successful to see the years ahead of us”.

While acknowledging government’s commitment towards bringing the disease under control, in the country, he quickly appealed to all Ghanaians to obey the basic protective measures such as practicing of social distancing, regularly washing of hands, maintaining personal hygiene always and staying at home among others to stop the spread of the virus.