11 minutes ago

K.P Boateng and two of his Besiktas team mates have left Turkey in private planes after his team relaxed rules of travel for their players .

Kevin-Prince Boateng traveled to Italy with his club's permission, Jeremain Lens to the Netherlands and Victor Ruiz to Spain.

The German born Ghanaian player had his wife Melissa Sata and son Maddox Prince Boateng with him after they visited him from Italy.

They were stucked in Turkey and could not return to Italy due to the restrictions on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The players sometimes live with their families in Istanbul, but still have relatives in their home countries and wanted to be close to these people in the crisis caused by the corona virus.

Besiktas did not oppose this and temporarily let its foreign stars go. As soon as the Süper Lig resumes operations, the players will return to Turkey.