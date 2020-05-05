47 minutes ago

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Victor Ruiz and Jeremain Lens, who left to their country because of the Corona virus, have not yet returned to Beşiktaş.

Upon leaving Istanbul, it was stated that their account would be credited until March.

They did not return to Istanbul because their accounts had not been credited.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotomaç, even if the 4 players come today, they will remain in quarantine until 17 May at the earliest.

If the leagues start on June 12, they will have to enter the camp without any social training.