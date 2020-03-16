1 hour ago

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi has been closed down until further notice.

The closure of the institution follows a directive from the President, Nana Akufo-Addo that all public and private schools in the country should be closed down.

The President's announcement was as part of measures by the government to curb the widespread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

A communique signed by the Registrar, AK Boateng said the decision to shut down KNUST came up after an emergency Executive Committee meeting today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

In all, the University authority has given the students 5 days within which they should vacate the campus. After the said period has elapsed by Saturday, March 21, 2020, All Residential Halls would be under lockdown, it has strongly been indicated.

"International students are however advised to stay until further notice", the announcement added.

