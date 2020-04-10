2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has adviced all those who are fomenting tension in the country to make President Akufo-Addo look bad before the general public in the wake of the COVID-19 to desist from such behaviour.

To him, it is not helpful as all hands are needed on deck to fight the novel coronavirus just as the President last week took the initiative to invite all political parties to the Jubilee House to address the pandemic as a nation.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho praised former President Rawlings for the mandatory testing to set an example to encourage people to go for it in a bid to fight the pandemic. He also commended Ex-President John Kufuor's effort in the fight against the pandemic.

"Even the former Presidents have come alive in this moment of crisis that is facing the nation. Retired health personnel I hear met the President at the School of Public Health at the University of Ghana and they have committed themselves to support the current frontline medical personnel, this is a national crisis," he mentioned.

He again mentioned the need for the President to rely on science, data, research and statistics as the absence of these means will make the country grope in the dark.

“ . . I have listened to the medical experts and they are giving us some good assurance, but the assurance they are giving us is based on research and laboratory analysis and that is the point the President was making," he said.

The Former NDC Deputy General Secretary was of the view that it is not the matter of praising President Akufo-Addo for the decisions he has taken to curtail the pandemic but rather an attempt not to force the President to panic in a moment of crisis.

“It is not as if we are praising the President for the decision he has taken for us, but it is also important that we collectively do not force the President to panic. Let us not force our President to panic,” he adviced.

He said this is the time the President needs our support the most devoid of politics.

He reitirated that those who have not worked with a sitting President before can afford to be aloof on the touchlines and do their propaganda as usual.

"Let them continue to wallow in their ignorance,” he chastised.