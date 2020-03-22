Ghana's communication minister and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West construction, Hon Ursula Osusu Ekuful has called on the Ghanaian populists to 'observe simple rules' as the country fight to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The outspoken politician, on Sunday tool to her Facebook page to advice Ghanaians on some simple rules to follow in order to stop the spread.
Below is her full write-up:
The battle is still the Lord's and our God reigns. Let's observe the simple rules..........
hand washing, social distancing, avoiding unnecessary trips and staying home as much as possible.
No hugs and hanging out with strangers. Avoid groups of over 10, I say.
Catch up on your reading, call or text your friends and loved oned to see if they are OK and share the little you have with those in need.
Above all, have faith and believe that the God of the day is still God in the night and this too shall pass.
For those observing lent like me, let's fast and pray more.
Those who aren't, should join the rest of the nation on Wednesday 25th to cry out to the lord to sustain us in these trying times.
May we avoid becoming like Italy by obeying these simple rules. Stay safe and God bless us all and our homeland Ghana.
