59 minutes ago

Limitless Ghana Foundation, set up by a High School Student, Arnav Nambiar, has donated bags of rice and other foodstuff to support persons with disabilities in Ghana.

The items included 30 bags of rice, five boxes of oil and other variety of foodstuff.

Receiving the items on Federation's behalf, President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen thanked Arnav and called on the Ministry of Youth & Sports and other corporate bodies to come to the aid of these disabled athletes who have been rendered helpless as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ghana Paralympic Committee have launched the "One Cup of Rice" campaign to support the over 1,400 disabled athletes spread across the country.