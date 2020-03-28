2 hours ago

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has won the admiration of Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker.

Van gave the president a thumbs up after he announced partial lockdown for some parts of Ghana as one of the measures to curb the coronavirus spread.

In an Instagram post sighted by Zionfelix.net, the popular actor praised the president for taking such a tough decision in these difficult times.

He also urged all citizens who live within the lockdown areas to adhere to the restrictions.

Van Vicker wrote: “Well done Mr. President. A tough decision to make in these difficult times. The citizenry will be affected at different levels depending on where one finds oneself in the value chain, so I agree with you that there should be a critical observation and a constant review where necessary of the directive.

“Meanwhile I urge all citizens who live within the lockdown areas to adhere to the restrictions. We all hope this stringent measure will help ameliorate the spread of the corona virus. God Bless Ghana #vanvicker #theyounggodfather #Ghana #coronavirus.”