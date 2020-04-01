2 hours ago

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of efforts to help in the fight against the novel Coronavirus in the country has donated some food commodities to front line medical officers as well as some deprived communities within the Greater Kumasi.

According to him, it is his way of assistance to members of the public fighting to contain recorded cases in the region which have left many indoors following the partial lockdown of the region by the government.

Greater Kumasi and it’s surrounding communities is currently facing partial lockdown as directed by President HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to contain the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

Speaking to the media on behalf of HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Chief of Staff at the palace, Mr. Kofi Badu said Asantehene was impressed with the partial lockdown as directed by the Government and has therefore implored the affected cities to comply.

"Manhyia Palace has secured a warehouse where food has been stored to be distributed to less privileged people in the affected areas in the Greater Kumasi Area. Some of the commodities to be distributed include bags of rice, water, boxes of tin tomatoes, boxes of sanitizers, boxes of mackerel, cooking oil and others.

"The media should show interest in issues of COVID-19 by educating Ghanaians and not heightening fear.

“Ghanaians have this perception that their country is the worst when it comes to the confirmed Coronavirus cases but His Royal Majesty believes reporting on cases happening elsewhere will reduce the fear and panic related to the virus,“ he added.

Source: peacefmonline