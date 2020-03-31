1 hour ago

In the 21st century, the word "Computer World" is a generic term that resonates well with all and sundry in no small way due to the scientific and technological adeptness of this century. However, no one had an inkling idea that the novel coronavirus affectionately referred to as COVID-19 could debase the computer world bringing it to a standstill, rendering most of its valuable files useless, and almost crashing the global hard drive of all economic activities. The current statistics on the coronavirus pandemic has skyrocketed to over 660,173 recorded cases with 30,642 deaths and 141,464 recovered cases. These numbers have jostled and enmeshed global leaders into a fierce contest for the survival of its citizenry.

Moreover, in the late hours of the 27th day of March, 2020, the President of the Republic of Ghana made a conciliatory gesture with a 14-day lockdown directive as a control mechanism to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Following the high cases of the recorded COVID-19 cases, the lockdown directive is scheduled to take effect from Monday, 30th March, 2020 within these environs: Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa. Unfortunately however, the only two accredited centres for testing COVID-19 are situated in Accra and Kumasi. This clearly shows the inequalities and inadequacies within the health sector.

Again, major factors like food, water, health and security are some of the concerns of the general public, specifically, the ordinary Ghanaian citizens who live in slums and ghettos. As at now, the government has not stated its support plan to salvage people within the affected areas of the 14-day lockdown. Nevertheless, benevolent individuals and corporate bodies have initiated several solidarity gestures to assist these group of people in these trying times.

With the contagious nature of the novel coronavirus, it is necessary for the government to decentralize the COVID-19 testing centres to cover the other regional capitals now that most people have exited Accra and Kumasi upon hearing the lockdown directive. I recommend that we decentralize the COVID-19 testing centres as soon as possible to prevent the widespread of this virus across the country. I also commend all frontend health workers jostled in the fight against this global household virus called COVID-19.