1 hour ago

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Klottey Korle Municipality, Nii Adjei Tawiah has strongly denied an allegation by the lawmaker of the constituency that government is only feeding its penurious party members in the area.

“Never, what the MP said is not true. We can’t do that,” Nii Adjei Tawiah told NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.

The National Democratic Congress MP for Klottey Korle constituency, Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings had suspected government is only distribution lockdown relief items to some target people, mainly card bearing members of the ruling NPP government.

In about 3 minutes of a video circulating on social media, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings condemned the act saying it’s improper and defeats the intended purpose of the food distribution.

But the Municipal Chief Executive for the area has described the allegation as “unfortunate” with not basis.

He explained that, “All relief items from government are been shared equally to everyone. Individuals are also sharing things from their own pockets and those people don’t involve the municipality so we have no authority on how they should share their foods.”