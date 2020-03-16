1 hour ago

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended his speak out tour slated for Friday, 20th March 2020 in the Savannah region until further notice.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo placed a ban on all social activities in the country following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The move is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Ghana has recorded six cases of the disease.

Mr Mahama’s decision came ahead of government’s ban on all social gatherings including political rallies for the next four weeks.

The speak out tour is part of a campaign strategy that gives the former president an opportunity to interact and listen directly to the concerns of the people, especially at the grassroots.