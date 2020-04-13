1 hour ago

There has been a rapid response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Volta region of Ghana with MDAs shutting down markets.

The Dabala and Sogakope Markets in the South Tongu district have been shut, all markets in Ketu South have been shut, while the Adidome and Mafi Kumasi markets in the Central Tongu district have also been shut.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council provided details on the districts with the 9 confirmed cases; with Ketu South recording 6 cases, 2 in Hohoe and 1 person in Ho.

According to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the 6 cases in Ketu South are of foreigners who got into the country through unapproved routes and have been arrested and kept in quarantine.

In Hohoe, the cases include a 32-year old man who returned to Hohoe from Tema about two weeks ago and a 22-year old pregnant woman who returned to Hohoe from Ashiaman to deliver.

While in Ho, is a 48-year who developed symptoms after 12 days of returning to Ho from Accra; all three are clinically stable.

