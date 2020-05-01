1 hour ago

Kenzie Designs and Fashions Institute, a Sunyani-based fashion design training school, has presented 50 nose masks to the Mask Ambassadors to be distributed to the less privileged and high risk population in the Sunyani Municipality.

This is to protect them from contracting the novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

Mask Ambassadors is a local group comprising Journalists and health officials that advocate wearing of nose masks, and also ensure societal stigmatization of COVID-19 is brought under control.

The nose masks would be distributed to identifiable head potters, truck and wheel barrow pushers, people with disability and the aged.

Mr. Richmond Kwadwo Tuffour, the General Manager of the Institute, indicated government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of stemming the spread of the disease, hence the need for the private sector to support the fight.

He emphasised individual protection was a surest remedy to control the spread of the disease and advised the public to wear the nose masks, and adhere to all the health safety protocols.

Mr Francis Owusu Ansah, the General Manager of Nimdee FM, a local radio station and Deputy Leader of the campaigners thanked the Institute and appealed for more support.

He said until majority of the citizens, especially the less privileged had the nose masks, it would be difficult to encourage them to wear, and called on local manufacturing companies, and philanthropists to support the campaign with the masks.