The UK and Ireland branch of National Democratic Congress has sent its goodwill message to Ghanaian muslims on Eid day, asking for God's blessings for the country.

A statement from the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s camp was issued by the UK-Ireland Chairman of the party.

Alhaji Alhassan Mbala sends his well wishes to all Muslims in Ghana celebrating this year's Eid Fitr after the 30-day long fasting during the precious Holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is a festive period when family members and friends gather to exchange pleasantries, gifts and make merry after the 30 days fasting and prayers.

This year's celebration unfortunately did not take the usual routine because of the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana and the across the globe.

Social distancing measures are still being adhered to. This will affect the usual preparing of food and sharing of food items to neighbors.

"Despite the fear of the virus, Muslims have shown that they are people of strong faith in Allah to go by the usual fasting and prayers in the period of Ramadan," he said.

"Although we live in hard times they have shown that their faith in Allah has never shifted nor dwindled.

"They believe that Allah, will heal his people and set them free from this pandemic world wide."

Muslims across the world celebrated the Annual Eid ul Fitr after completing a successful 30-days fasting of Ramadan.

For Mr Mbala, the ability to go through the month-long fasting unscathed amid the covid-19, clearly paint a picture of resilience in times of adversity.

"May the Almighty Allah, "Al-Malik", accept our prayers, fasting and supplications and may we continue to enjoy the peaceful political atmosphere that Ghana has been blessed with from 'Al-Salaam' since the fourth Republic, he said.

"Once again we wish you and your family Eid Mubarak as you are relaxing in joy, reflect of this year's Eid celebration and kindly observe all the safety measures given."

"All this shall pass soon," he added.