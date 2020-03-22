1 hour ago

Newcastle United's Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is currently on Holiday in Ghana with the English Premier League suspended due to the impact of coronavirus.

The Magpies, like many clubs in the world, have shut down their training facility and academy for a minimum of two weeks as the world battle to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Report from the United Kingdom suggest indicated that two Newcastle United players have left the shores of the country one of whom is Christian Atsu who is currently in Ghana.

The other is Brazilian Joelinton who left to his native home in South America where he has a young son.

Despite being away, the Newcastle staff is remotely monitoring the GPS data of the two players.

The English Premier League has been suspended until the end of April, 2020 when a decision will be taken on the way forward.