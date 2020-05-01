1 hour ago

French League 1 side Amiens SC have been relegated to the second tier of French football after the France football season was truncated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku who joined the club in January from Italian side Udinese Calcio on half a season loan deal has seen them demoted to the second tier football in France.

The 22-year-old failed to lift Luka Elsner’s side from the relegation zone after match day 29 placing 19th on the league table with 23 points.

Though nine matches were left to be played in the league which could have possibly saved the side from being relegated, Amiens SC would have to be relegated after the 2019/2020 season was officially truncated.

This would see the former Kumasi Corners Babies stars return to Udinese at the start of the 2020/2021 season in Italy.

Nicholas Opoku played seven games for Amiens SC since joining in January 2020.