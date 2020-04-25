1 hour ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is "currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection".

It has been suggested that people who survive an infection may develop antibodies that can attack the virus and prevent reinfection.

In the UK, antibody blood testing and surveillance to determine the rate of infection among the public is one of "five pillars" of the government's testing strategy, designed to suppress the virus.

Antibody testing - to show if someone has had the virus in the past - is considered crucial in providing an exit pathway from the current lockdown, as well as providing data to those developing a vaccine.