2 hours ago

The Director of Elections for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako has disclosed that his party has made arrangement to supply every Ghanaian a nose mask on the day of the general election, Monday 7th December, 2020.

According to him, it is a way to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the day of election as Ghanaians go to the polls to elect the next President and Parliamentarians to steer affairs of the country.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Evans Nimako appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols by wearing their masks whenever they step out in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“In the arrangement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we are giving face masks to everyone who is stepping out on Monday so that we all will adhere to the safety protocols . . . the NPP is peacefully helping to ensure the process of adhering to the safety protocols,” he disclosed.

He, however, described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a gift from God to the nation and to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to the way he has engaged and the good service he has rendered to the nation.

He was of the believe that many Ghanaians have endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to continue as President of Ghana for another 4 years as they are pleased with his good works; praying that God will continue to be his guide so that Ghanaians will remain beneficiaries of his good policies.

“We continue to pray for him that God will continue to be his guide so that Ghanaians will remain beneficiaries of his good policies,” he pontificated.