Former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has held a one-week commemoration service for his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, who died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The service was held online on Friday, April 3, exactly a week after untimely death.

It was held indoors in order not to breach government’s lockdown directives.

Relatives joined the service via online application Zoom, 3news.com can confirm.

It was held at the East Legon home of Obour, who is aspiring to be New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Akyem South Constituency.

There was controversy surrounding the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, who was the Oyokohene of Juaso Traditional Area, after his son and family were said to have hidden his travel history.

He had apparently returned from the United Kingdom on Thursday, March 19 before being taken ill on Sunday, March 22.

He was awaiting results of his coronavirus test when he died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The Hospital was subsequently shut down and disinfected after the incident with some of the medical staff quarantined.