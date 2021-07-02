13 hours ago

Peacefmonline.com can authoritatively state that Ghana has become the latest country to record the Delta Variant of the SARS-Cov-2 virus within a community.

The detection of the Delta variant - said to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines than the dominant Alpha (U.K.) strain - in the latest round of Ghana's genomic sequencing, was announced at about 10:00hours on Friday, July 2, 2021 by the by the Ghana Health Service, reliable sources told Peacefmonline.

This was confirmed on the Facebook wall of the Ministry of Information-Ghana.

Accordingly, all relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that the spread is contained; adding that the positive persons are in good health.

Peacefmonline.com is also reliably informed that , "the task force will provide further details at 13:00hours on Sunday, July 4, 2021".

Meanwhile, the general public is advised to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 preventive etiquette while going about permitted activities in the country.

KIA Detection

On June 22, 2021, a statement signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, indicated that though Ghana has detected six Delta variants of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus) from samples taken between April and June 2021 at the ports of entry, no case of the Indian strain of Covid-19 had been found in our communities.

"No Delta variant has been detected from samples taken from cases in the community," the statement said.

The six persons were picked up at the Kotoka International Airport.

Source: peacefmonline.com