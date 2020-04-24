1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Hon. Samuel okudzeto Ablakwa, has employed local dressmakers and tailors in Juapong, Battor, Mepe, and Aveyime to produce 20,000 face masks for free distribution in his constituents.

He says fighting coronavirus is a shared responsibility.

In a statement on his Facebook wall, he disclosed, "I have mobilized and contracted our local dressmakers and tailors in Juapong, Battor, Mepe, and Aveyime to produce 20,000 face masks for free distribution to my beloved constituents.

"We are ensuring the 20,000 face mask production is done according to FDA guidelines and with the blessing of our District Health Directorate."

He added that with this initiative, they will not only help prevent coronavirus from entering the constituency but also reviving the businesses of local garment-makers who have taken a big hit due to the restrictions on social and religious gatherings and therefore not many are making new clothes.

"I am happy to have spent the day in Juapong where we commenced the free distribution to over a thousand people including the youth, market women, shop owners, welders, commercial drivers, and the Juapong District Police Command," he said.

Every town and village will see our free mask distribution caravan in the coming days.

He has thus expressed his gratitude to the talented, hardworking, and efficient dressmakers and tailors for making this intervention a success.

Together we shall defeat COVID-19.

