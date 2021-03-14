3 hours ago

Over 400,000 people have already taken the jab, Ghana Government has said.

It says it is satisfied with the pace of the COVID-19 vaccine programme as more people are rushing for to get vaccinated.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government is encouraged by the high turnout at the various vaccination centers.

He added that the development shows that the initial resistance and scepticism about the vaccine has been adequately dealt with.

“We noticed that the hesitancy levels we recorded in our baseline survey of about 60% has all now gone gradually coming down and even in some places there is even a rush with people even ready to pay for the vaccine for which are dealing with,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah further encouraged Ghanaians not to give up on adhering to the existing COVID-19 safety protocols despite the rollout of the vaccination programme.

“Moving forward we need to understand how to take the vaccine and build immunity but still comply with what we call the new normal that is, the wearing nose mask, social distancing and washing of hands,” he added.

Ghana began vaccinating its population from March 1, 2021 in a phased approach with President Nana Akufo-Addo and other members of the executive taking the vaccine publicly.

The action was to help put at bay the many conspiracy theories that surrounded the vaccines and scepticism about its safety expressed by some Ghanaians.