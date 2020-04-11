2 hours ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Papa Owusu Ankomah has been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Royal Free Hospital, Archway North, London after he was infected with Coronavirus.

The Ghanaian Diplomat was in critical condition hence was admitted in ICU but the Director of Communication for the UK branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ansah Obofuor, has confirmed exclusively to mybrytfmonline.com that, Papa Owusu Ankomah was taken out of ICU the same day on Friday, April 10, 2020, adding that he is recuperating.

A tweet from Adam Afriyie sent best regards to the Commissioner for a speedy recovery.

The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana in the UK has published on its website that ” due to the rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) globally and in its efforts to assist the UK and Ghana Governments in their advisories to combat the spread of the virus, the High Commission is hereby closed with the temporary suspension of the issuance of visas, passports and attestation of documents”

Reports from the UK on Saturday indicates that some staff at the office of the High Commissioner have been quarantined.

A UK based news website, theguardian.com reported on Friday, April 10, 2020, that, the UK has recorded its worst daily fatality rate yet during the coronavirus crisis, a higher number in a single day than any experienced by Italy or Spain.

A record 980 people were announced to have died in UK hospitals in the preceding 24 hours, taking the total to 8,958.

That number is exceeded in Europe only by France, where 1,417 died in a single day – a figure that unlike the UK included deaths in care homes. Italy announced its record daily death toll of 971 almost two weeks ago, against Spain’s worst day of 950 coronavirus deaths.