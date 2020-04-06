1 hour ago

Actress Funke Akindele-Bello who was arrested on Sunday April 5th by the Lagos state police command for flouting the social distancing order of the Lagos state government, spent the night at the State Criminal Investigation Department SCID office in Panti, Lagos.

A police source who confirmed this to LIB, said the actress's husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, who was not availabe when she was picked up has turned himself in and is currently with her in Panti. The police source added that they would be arraigned in court this morning.

Singer Naira Marley and other guests at the party who the police have asked to report at the SCID for questioning are still being awaited.

The Lagos Infection Diseases Regulations 2020, prescribes a jail term of one month or N100,000 fine or both for any one found guilty of hosting gatherings or flouting the lockdown order.

The regulation act in part reads

“Where there is a violation of a closedown or stay-at-home order, security agencies shall have the power to arrest without warrant and may detain any person, who violates the closedown or stay-at-home order, for at least 48 hours.

“Where the arrested person is found guilty, the person is liable to a fine of N100,000 or one month imprisonment or three months’ community service.”

Do you guys think this is appropriate or excessive? We are beginning to feel some type of way about it. Sigh