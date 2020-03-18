2 hours ago

A pastor has been arrested for flouting the directives of President Akufo-Addo.

The Head pastor of the Open Arms Ministry whose name has not yet been disclosed reportedly organized a church service despite a ban on public gatherings including church services.

According to Peace FM Ashanti regional correspondent, Samson K. Nyamekye, the church members started chanting prayers and singing upon seeing the police.

President’s directive

The president in a broadcast on Sunday suspended all public gatherings in the country with immediate effect following the increased cases of coronavirus in ghana.

"I have decided, in the interest of public safety and protection of our population, to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced. You may recall that on Wednesday, 12th March 2020, when I first spoke to you directly on this matter, I announced the first raft of enhanced measures taken in response to the pandemic. At the time, there had been no reported, confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Ghana," President Akufo-Addo said.

Ghana has recorded 7 cases so far.

