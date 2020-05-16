2 hours ago

A Covid-19 patient has threatened to commit suicide after becoming an object of ridicule to many of her friends and relatives.

The woman, who spoke under anonymity, said the past few weeks have been her dreaded moments in life.

According to her, the stigma against her is unbearable and as such wants to commit suicide.

The woman, narrating her ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Friday, said her problems started when a team of health workers came to her house.

“It started when a team of health workers came to our house to pick a boy who they said had tested positive after his sample was taken but he refused to go. So they decided to interrogate me about his health status.

“The news of his status was all over the community though we did not know for sure and that was how my nightmare began. Till now nobody wants to have anything to do with me and my household,” she said.

The woman, who revealed that she was being treated at the Kumasi South Hospital treatment centre, said she had left her children behind in her house and that there was nobody to take care of them because her husband is dead and her family has also abandoned her and her children.