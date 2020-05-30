2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Ltd, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has donated food items to the visually impaired workers who have gone on retirement.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by his aide Rafik Mahama on Thursday.

The board chairman of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDO), Mr. Yaw Ofori Debrah received the items on behalf of the federation.

The items included 100 bags of rice, 720 bottles of cooking oil, 720 cans of mackerel and 720 cans of tomato paste.

This is to supports the visually impaired whose movement and livelihood have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic because of their inability to move around because of the social distance and other restrictions imposed by the government.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama also made a second donation to St. James Catholic Church-Osu.

He donated 50 bags of rice, 360 cans of Mackerel, 360 cans of tomato paste and 360 bottles of cooking oil.

This is to help the community through the church. The food items ll be distributed to the individuals homes by the church. This is done to avoid people crowding at one place in order to receive food items.

This is part of series of donations that has been done ever since the pandemic started in March.

In April, similar donations was done across the Muslim and Christian communities. The food items were distributed to 10,000 households across the affected areas.