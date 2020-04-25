2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has impounded over 130 motorbikes for breaching the social distancing protocol in Covid-19 fight.

Some motor riders stationed at various locations within the metropolis soliciting for passengers were also arrested.

Despite lifting the partial lockdown some parts of the country, the government’s has upheld the ban on social gathering as measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Under the rule commercial vehicles such taxis and buses are to pick less number of passengers to endure the social distancing rules are obeyed.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Frank Adu Anim, who is the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, made these known to the media in Accra on Thursday.

He said the riders were intercepted by the personnel at areas including Tudu, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ministries, UTC, Kinbu and Tema Station all in Accra.

The Regional Commander said, the Operation which was meant to enforce social distancing on motorbikes was part of measures to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus.

"Motor riders are banned from picking a pillion rider in order to observe the social distancing Protocol," he said.

The exercise, DCOP Anim said, would be sustained as all Divisional and District commanders have been tasked to replicate same in their areas of responsibilities.

Source: peacefmonline.com