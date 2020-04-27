2 hours ago

As Ghana sustains its measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, cautioned those smuggling aliens into the country to desist from such unpatriotic acts.

He warned that those who entered the country illegally would be strictly dealt with, likewise Ghanaians who facilitated their entry.

President Akufo-Addo was giving his Eight Update on the measures taken against the COVID-19 Pandemic, in a national broadcast.

The President stated: “This is the time for sacrifice, so that we do not have to bear a greater cost in the future. Unhappily, there continues to be the worrying news of a few Ghanaians aiding some West African nationals to enter our country illegally, despite the closure of our borders.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that several of the West Africans, who have been arrested, have later tested positive for the virus.

"These are unpatriotic acts, and must stop. We cannot continue to allow a few persons, who are motivated by their own selfish, money-making interests, to endanger the lives of the rest of the population.”

He reiterated that being a Ghanaian must mean that “we look out for each other”.

President Akufo-Addo said it was important for all to understand that the virus was the enemy, and not one another.

“We must be resolute in our unity to defeat this invisible enemy," he declared.

" No country on earth has been spared the ravages of this virus, and my single minded goal is how to steer the country out of this crisis, protect our population from the virus, and see to the rebuilding of our economy. Nothing else matters for me.”

The President urged Ghanaians to begin to lift their heads above the parapet, and look at their future with courage and hope; declaring that: “I shall be outlining, shortly, the path for bringing the restrictive measures, systematically, to an end, and defining the basket of measures for the revival and growth of our national economy. We have to own our future.”

It was out of adversity, the President said, that opportunity emerged, adding that, "through this ordeal, we, Ghanaians, have had the opportunity to re-introduce ourselves to one another, showing the best of who we are”.

Commending the enormous cooperation he had received so far, the President said : “I am truly proud, and, indeed, humbled, to stand here today as your President, witnessing the unfettered assistance Ghanaians have given to each other, the help you have offered to those in need, the generosity of your contributions to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, and the support and understanding you have given to the difficult measures Government has had to undertake.

“The solidarity and humanity on display in these past days fills me with even more optimism that Ghana will overcome this crisis, and come out even stronger and more resilient".