27 minutes ago

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has now signed for struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies after leaving Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The defender decided against renewing his contract with Kumasi Asante Kotoko despite the club tabling a new offer before he left on a free transfer.

At the time the player said he was not going to play for any local team and was heading abroad but has performed a u turn and signed for Inter Allies.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, he explains why the change of plans to sign and play for a local club.

According to the player he had a deal in place to travel to Portugal but due to the coronavirus pandemic there was a lockdown in Portugal which scuppered the deal.

"It’s true I have signed for Inter Allies, Football management acquired a deal for me in Portugal.

I travelled to Mozambique but couldn’t get the visa because there was a lockdown. I had to play football for some time that’s why I have signed for Inter Allies", he revealed.