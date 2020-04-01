1 hour ago

The condition set by the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia to stop politicizing the COVID-19 has been met as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his 98 staff have tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

They have undergone test for the novel Coronavirus and results indicate that they are all negative.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on Tuesday, strongly asserted that the NDC will “forever politicize” the deadly pandemic, since they believe the Nana Addo-led government is being “untruthful” to Ghanaians.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some of his appointees were all exposed to the virus after their recent visit to Norway, and could be infected.

“I really don't understand this call not to politicize . . . governance itself is politics; so there is no way to delink politics from governance matters . . . and COVID-19 . . .

" . . We [NDC] will not stop politicizing the issues until Nana Addo and his appointees are tested and make public their result just as other leaders in the world are doing. They are all exposed to the virus . . . the government cannot say our first case was recorded on March 12th. It is a palpable falsehood if government claims so . . . because evidence abounds that it was way back before that (in February) . . . ,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

But on Wednesday, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah briefing the media on the Coronavirus noted that as part of protocols, government officials who are leading the crusade against the COVID-19 have all undergone the testing.

He mentioned that the Minister of Health, Hon. Kweku Agyeman-Manu, the Local Government Minister, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and other frontline officials like Dr. Nsiah-Asare, Dr. Badu Sarkodie and Dr. Patrick Aboagye.

Confirming that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his 98 staff have tested negative to the COVID-19, Dr. Petrina Ankrah, the President's Personal Physician on the same platform hinted that the "President on his birthday was tested including his 98 staff and the results came out negative".

The Information Minister, however, indicated that the "testing will be extended to other ministers to ascertain their status" in terms of the novel Coronavirus to help in the combat of the global pandemic.